DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Des Moines man who hosted a post-prom party where an altercation led to a shooting that injured three teens has been found guilty.

On Wednesday, a jury in Polk County found Jeffrey Stickel guilty of maintaining a disorderly house. His sentencing is scheduled for December 14. He could face up to 30 days in jail or just a fine. Stickel and his wife are still the subject of two lawsuits filed by the teens who were injured in the shooting.

Authorities accused Stickel of knowingly allowing teens to consume alcohol during a party he hosted at his home following the Roosevelt High School prom in May 2022.

During that party, two men – Terrance Johnson-Rawls and Jaren Rhoden – are alleged to have started an altercation that led to three partygoers being shot. Johnson-Rawls pled guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and was given a ten-year sentence. Rhoden is scheduled to go on trial for the same charge in February 2024.