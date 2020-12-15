Iowa Judicial Branch warns of collection notice scam

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa clerks of courts are responding to people who have received collection notices that falsely claim to be from the Iowa Judicial Branch or a clerk of court.

According to the Iowa Judicial Branch, the letters warn individuals that if payments are not made to the 1-800 number on the notice, the person’s driver’s license would be suspended and an arrest warrant may be issued. The public should be aware that these notices are a scam and are not from the Iowa Judicial Branch.

People who want to inquire about a potential scam notice can do so by contacting the clerk of court in the county where the notice originated. A directory of clerk of court offices is on the Iowa Judicial Branch website.

Currently, the scam appears to target Iowans who have moved to another state.