POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Polk County judge has ruled a new ban on most abortions in Iowa – the so-called ‘Fetal Heartbeat Bill – signed into law last week by Governor Reynolds cannot take effect while it is being challenged in the courts.

District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin issued his ruling late Monday afternoon after hearing arguments last week.

Governor Kim Reynolds called the Iowa legislature back to work for a one-day special session on July 11 to re-pass a bill that would ban abortions after pre-cardiac electrical impulses are detectable in a women’s uterus. That can occur as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women would know they are pregnant. The bill was passed that day and was signed two days later during a political fundraising event in Des Moines.

An identical bill was passed in 2018, but blocked from taking effect after a year’s long court battle that ended in the Iowa Supreme Court. Planned Parenthood, Emma Goldman Clinic and Dr. Sarah Traxler are again suing the state over the new version of the law by again claiming the law puts an undue burden on Iowa women – just as the previous version did.

In his ruling, Seidlin says his hands are tied legally by the precedent of the Iowa Supreme Court in its prior rulings in agreeing to an injunction to stop the new law from being enacted while court challenges proceed.

Governor Kim Reynolds responded to the judge’s ruling by calling it a victory for the ‘abortion industry’: