Iowa journalist acquitted after protest arrest last summer

Police officers are shown arresting Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri after a Black Lives Matter protest she was covering on May 31, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa, was dispersed by tear gas. Sahouri is set to stand trial on Monday, March 8, 2021, on misdemeanor charges, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from advocates for press freedom. (Photo courtesy Katie Akin via AP)

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO-TV) — A jury in Polk County has found Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri and an acquaintance not guilty on all charges after their arrest last year during protests over racial injustice in Des Moines.

Sahouri and Spenser Robnett were each charged with Failure to Disperse and Interference with Official Acts after being arrested near Merle Hay Mall in May 2020. Sahouri was covering the protests as a reporter for The Register and brought Robnett along for support and safety.

Sahouri and Robnett were both maced by Des Moines Police Officer Luke Wilson. Wilson failed to record the incident on his bodycam properly. On another officer’s body camera, Sahouri can clearly be heard identifying herself as a member of the media after she was maced. She was still taken into custody.

Her trial, which began Monday, was held this week at Drake Stadium. Jurors were handed the case shortly before Noon and returned a verdict quickly in the afternoon.