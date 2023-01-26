DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa is joining a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

New Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird added the state to a lawsuit that is challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s “parole” program, which it says allows hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants to cross the southern border into the U.S.

Homeland Security recently announced that it will annually permit 360,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to settle in America and seek employment, lawfully, for the next two or more years.

The lawsuit argues the actions of Homeland Security are illegal because, in effect, it creates a new visa program without the approval of Congress.

Bird said it is also a safety issue, “Illegally allowing 360,000 aliens to settle in the U.S. exacerbates the crisis on our borders and the presence of crime and drugs on our streets.”

Iowa is the 20th state to join the lawsuit that is being led by Texas.