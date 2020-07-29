Iowa inmate dies after infection with coronavirus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Corrections Department announced the death of another inmate who was infected with the coronavirus.
The department says 48-year-old Timothy Louis McGhee Jr., was pronounced dead Monday night.
After an examination by the Johnson County medical examiner, the department concluded Tuesday that the death was likely due to the coronavirus and other preexisting medical conditions.
McGhee’s death is the third of an Iowa Corrections Department inmate that was likely related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
McGhee was serving a 15-year sentence for three convictions of second-degree theft from Linn County. His sentence began Oct. 31, 2018.
