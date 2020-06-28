Iowa increases COVID-19 cases by 495, no deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the state’s total to 28,430.

Health officials reported no virus-related deaths, maintaining the death toll at 704.

The state’s health department announced 120 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 17,533.

There are currently 10,193 active cases.

IDPH said that 295,929 people have been tested for the virus and 267,079 of them have come back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 11 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 10 a.m. June 28.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.