Iowa ignores White House task force advice on virus response

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A White House coronavirus task force has issued new recommendations for Iowa to mandate face masks and close bars in the state’s largest cities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

So far, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn’t acted on those recommendations.

The Des Moines Register reports that the new recommendations were included in an Aug. 9 report from the task force.

The task force’s leader, Dr. Deborah Birx, discussed the recommendations last week with Iowa’s state epidemiologist, Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

The report also said bars should be closed, gyms should be closed or limited to 25% of capacity, and social gatherings should be limited to 25 or fewer people in 17 metro areas and 48 counties.