DES MOINES, Iowa — The 80/35 Music Festival returns to Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park after a two-year break this summer, and more than a dozen Iowa bands will be featured on the lineup.

The two-day festival will be July 8th and 9th with Father John Misty and Charli XCX headlining each night. On Tuesday organizers released the list of Iowa bands who’ll be playing as well.

Des Moines-based acts Trevor Sensor, Juliano Dock, Stars Hollow will join former American Idol contestant Maddie Poppe on Friday’s lineup, along with Pictoria Vark of Grinnell.

On Saturday, B. Well, Mike Vallely and the Complete Disaster, Widow7, Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops, Shaun Creates, Dose and NOLA Jazz Band of Des Moines will be joined on by Diplomats of Solid Sound, James Tutson and the Rollback, Anthony Worden and the Illiterati and Alyx Rush of Iowa City, Solon’s Naethan Apollo, Bettendorf’s Avey Grouws Band and PSUEDO out of Cedar Rapids.

Friday, July 8th

Maddie Poppe – Des Moines, IA

Trevor Sensor -Des Moines, IA

Juliano Dock – Des Moines, IA

Stars Hollow – Des Moines, IA

Pictoria Vark – Grinnell, IA

Saturday, July 9th

B. Well – Des Moines, IA

Diplomats of Solid Sound – Iowa City, IA

Mike Vallely and the Complete Disaster – Des Moines, IA

PSEUDO – Los Angeles / Cedar Rapids, IA

James Tutson and the Rollback – Iowa City, IA

Widow7 – Des Moines, IA

Avey Grouws Band – Bettendorf, IA

Alyx Rush – Iowa City, IA

Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops – Des Moines, IA

Anthony Worden and the Illiterati – Iowa City, IA

Shaun Creates – Des Moines, IA

Dose – Des Moines, IA

NOLA Jazz Band – Des Moines, IA

Naethan Apollo – Solon, IA

Tickets are still available to both days shows.