Iowa human rights group disrupted by racist cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines commission dedicated to protecting human rights is among the latest to endure racist and sexist messages from cyber attackers.

The Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission says it was forced to cancel a video-conference meeting with the Des Moines City Council on Thursday night when the meeting was disrupted by racist, sexist and pornographic messages.

Commission Chairman Kameron Middlebrooks says the messages were directed at members of the commission, proving that “hate and ignorance is alive and well.” Officials say the meeting will be rescheduled.