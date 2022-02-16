DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa House Republican 4% flat tax on individual income officially made it’s way out of the chamber on Wednesday.

The vote being 61 for the bill, 37 against and two not voting. The bill makes it’s way to the Senate where the Senate Republicans have a 3.6% income tax, and including corporate income tax in their bill. Speaker of the House Pat Grassley commented on why this was the time to pass the legislation; and the future of the bill.

“I felt that we when we have a consensus within the caucus, which you just saw based on the support of the caucus, that we needed to get that part moving,” said State Representative Pat Grassley (R) from New Hartford. “Obviously there is going to be further conversations, there is a lot of other tax policies out there that is going to be discussed.”

Democrats in opposition to the bill want the state’s surplus of dollars to go education and childcare; which have proven to be priorities for both parties. The party argued that those in the lower tax brackets are not getting as big of a break as those in the top bracket.

“It does redistribute wealth, it is kind of a Republican spending plan,” said State Representative Dave Jacoby (D) from Coralville. “Or even better yet it is kind of a reverse Robinhood, rob from the poor given even more to the rich.”

Republicans position the entire session has been that the state’s surplus of dollars is not for reinvesting into the state. The party has been saying that these dollars are the for those of the state.

“This is not a surplus for the state to spend, Iowans overpaid that is their money not ours,” said State Representative Matt Windschitl (R) from Missouri Valley. “The state doesn’t generate dollars Iowans do, through their hard work through their hard labor. “

The bill moves to the Senate where the bill faces changes and amendments before the final version of the bill is sent to the Governor to sign.