DES MOINES, Iowa — Lawmakers are officially in overtime for the 2023 legislative session, but that didn’t stop House Republicans from passing legislation relating to Iowa caucuses.

House Republicans passed a bill through the chamber with a vote right down party lines, 61 to 32 with 7 not voting.

The bill, requires people participating in caucus to register with a political party 70 days before the caucus date. Participants are right now able to register with a party on the same day as the event. The bill also goes on to say that those participating must be physically present.

This comes almost one year after the Iowa Democratic party submitted a proposal to the Democratic National Committee, outlining a new caucus plan that had absentee and mail in voting.

The bill still needs to pass the Iowa Senate before it can be sent over the governor’s office.