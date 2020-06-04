Iowa House pushes coronavirus lawsuit protection bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican lawmakers Wednesday proposed a bill that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants and other businesses.
The measure, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, was tacked onto a medical malpractice bill that previously had passed the Senate.
Democratic Rep. Brian Meyer, a lawyer, opposed the bill, saying it protects corporations but not the people of Iowa.
Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states.
Latest Stories
- Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 4, 2020
- Iowa reports more than 650 additional COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
- Seaboard Triumph Foods: 121 employees currently COVID-19 positive
- Artists decorate plywood used to board up vandalized North Carolina businesses