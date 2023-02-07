FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo the Iowa Capitol Building is seen in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa lawmakers in both chambers have now approved an increase to education funding in the state.

The Iowa House voted Tuesday morning to approve Senate File 192, an increase of 3% in state supplemental aid for public schools. It passed by a vote of 59 to 40.

The Iowa Senate approved the same percentage increase last week. It will add about $107 million to public education funding.

Governor Kim Reynolds had initially called for a 2.5% increase in her proposed budget. The bill will now move onto her desk to be signed.

Republicans hold majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate.