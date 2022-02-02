DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa gas stations would be required to upgrade their infrastructure to sell ethanol products under a bill passed by the Iowa House on a bipartisan basis on Wednesday.

House File 218 requires gas stations to have the ability to sell ethanol blends of gasoline by the year 2026. The measure passed 82-10 in the Iowa House on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill was supported by the ethanol industry which is looking to expand the presence of the renewable fuel at Iowa pumps.

The group FUELIowa – which represents fuel businesses in the state – opposed the bill, saying it forces expensive upgrades on businesses that don’t make money on fuel.

The bill provides some grant money to pay for upgrades.

The bill was proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds. It now moves on to the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate before it could possibly land back on the governor’s desk.