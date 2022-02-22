DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — After a lengthy debate, members of the Iowa House signed off on new eligibility requirements for transgender athletes.

House Republicans approved the change with a vote of 55 to 39. All Democrats voted against the bill blocking transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports. Transgender girls can still compete in boys’ sports.

The bill approved Monday mirrors the measure being considered by the Senate and applied to athletics at the high school and University level in Iowa.

The change has some athletes cheering, and others wondering if they’ll still be able to play their favorite sports.

Since seventh grade, Gavy Smith has played volleyball.

“I just saw volleyball as a fun sport that all the girls were doing in my grade,” Smith, a freshman from Decorah, said, “and you know what, I’m gonna do it with my friends, have a fun time, just play volleyball.”

Since Smith is transgender, the bill would not allow her to keep playing.

“As a parent, you just want your kid to fit in,” Tiffany Smith, Gavy’s mom, said. “And to see legislation like this, it just, just breaks my heart.”

Supporters of the bill say it’s about protecting girls’ sports. Last week we heard from Ainsley Erzen, a senior from Carlisle who says it comes down to fairness.

“This is something that affects me a lot, but is also going to affect so many little girls in the future,” Erzen said. “I’ve had so many opportunities to go so many places, do so many things, accomplish so many things and I want all girls in the future to be able to have the opportunities that I have.”

Opponents argue that the bill discriminates against transgender youth.

“These are kids who are already at risk for adverse mental health outcomes, suicidal ideation, etc.,” Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy for One Iowa, said. “And we’re taking away one of the few things that is demonstrated to have a positive impact on their mental health and that is sports.”

Crow said instances of unfairness have only happened out of state, making him believe this isn’t an issue in Iowa and keeping athletes like Smith hopeful she’ll be able to keep participating.

“Just please just let us play,” Smith said. “Like we’re not here to take away anybody’s records or scholarships. We just want to play sports. We just want to be included.”

The Iowa Senate could vote on its version of the legislation later this week.