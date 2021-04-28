Iowa House passes bill banning vaccine passports

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa House voted to pass a ban on vaccine passports on Wednesday, passing with 58 yeas and 35 nays.

HF 889 bans state and local governments from issuing identification cards that identifies a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The bill also states that businesses that require proof of vaccination from customers, clients, or others will become ineligible for state contracts or grants, while allowing exceptions for health and long-term care facilities.

The bill states a “business” is a retailer required to obtain a sales tax permit, nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations, an establishment which is open to the public at large or where entrance is limited by a cover charge or membership requirement.

The bill still allows businesses and nonprofits to continue COVID-19 screening procedures, such as temperature checks.

The bill will now move to the Iowa Senate.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she opposed vaccine passports, saying some adults in Iowa don’t have the resources to figure out how or where to get the vaccine.