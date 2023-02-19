DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, (D) District 32, Windsor Heights joined WHO 13’s Zach Fisher on Today in Iowa Sunday to discuss a fast-paced legislative session.

Part one of the interview is above, where Leader Konfrst discuss the Governor’s School Choice bill and LGBTQ+ education restrictions that are advancing in the Iowa House.

Part two of the interview is below, with Konfrst looking at bipartisanship opportunities in property tax code changes and eminent domain legislation.