Iowa House Democratic leader leaving role after 3 sessions

Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard delivers his opening remarks during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Democratic leader in the Iowa House says he will leave the position after three legislative sessions.

Rep. Todd Prichard, of Charles City, says he decided to step aside after conversations with his family.

House Democrats will choose their next leader June 14.

Prichard is a small business owner, attorney and lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves.

He was elected to his fifth term in the Iowa House last year and will serve out his term.

House Democrats were disappointed in the November 2020 election when they lost six seats, falling from 47 seats to 41.

Democrats had hoped to gain a majority in the chamber but instead saw Republicans increase their majority to 59 seats.