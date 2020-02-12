Iowa House bill would require schools to notify parents of LGBTQ-related curriculum

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A heated debate in the Iowa statehouse as stakeholders and lawmakers discuss a House bill, that some call ‘Anti-LGBTQ’ legislation.

The proposed bill would require schools to notify parents about any lessons or curriculum related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

Parents could then chose if they wanted to excuse their child from class.

Some say it comes down to a matter of parental rights over what is being taught in schools.

While others argue, the bill continues a legislative trend of marginalizing and attacking LGBTQ youth.

“When has filtering our education system ever benefited anyone? It hasn’t,” said an Iowa resident.

“Parents have the right to know when it comes to a controversial issue what their children are being taught in schools they’re paying for,” said Brad Cranston, Burlington, Iowa pastor.

The bill would not ban LGBTQ topics from teachers’ lesson plans.

But the language isn’t clear as to what classroom topics related to sex and gender would trigger notifying parents.

That’s something lawmakers would have to figure out if the measure moves forward.