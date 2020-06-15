Iowa House and Senate approve abortion bill, moves to Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The on-again-off-again 2020 Iowa Legislative session is officially in the books.

Lawmakers adjourned around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon after finalizing a 2021 budget of $7.78 billion dollars.

Work at the state capitol in Des Moines continued into the late night hours Saturday when members approved a waiting period for abortions in the state.

Just before midnight, the House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period. The Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights.