Iowa House and Senate approve abortion bill, moves to Reynolds

Iowa News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The on-again-off-again 2020 Iowa Legislative session is officially in the books.

Lawmakers adjourned around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon after finalizing a 2021 budget of $7.78 billion dollars.

Work at the state capitol in Des Moines continued into the late night hours Saturday when members approved a waiting period for abortions in the state.

Just before midnight, the House approved the bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period.  The Senate passed the measure at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. 

The bill now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a strong opponent of abortion rights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss