Iowa House and Senate agree to waive requirements for school days to be rescheduled

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, left, pounds the gavel, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa House and Senate have agreed to waive the requirement for Iowa schools to reschedule days canceled after Governor Reynolds’ recommendation, in a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This decision will provide Iowa school districts with the certainty that they need to make decisions locally and move ahead this school year,” said Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford).

Iowa lawmakers said any classes previously scheduled from March 16 to April 12 will not required to be rescheduled.

Legislation will advance Monday to implement this agreement.

“In this time of uncertainty, the legislature is working to deliver some certainty for Iowans. One of the most common questions our members receive is about rescheduling canceled school days. Now, Iowa schools and families can have some certainty regarding these four weeks of the school calendar,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny.

On Sunday, Governor Reynolds recommended Iowa schools to cancel classes for four weeks.