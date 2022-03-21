PERRY, Iowa (WHO) – A man is in the Dallas County, Iowa Jail after officials say he tried to break into a rural Perry residence Sunday night and was shot multiple times by the homeowner.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a property in the 19000 block of 123rd Place around 10:48 p.m.

When deputies from the sheriff’s office and officers from the Perry Police Department arrived, they found 22-year-old Hunter Keasey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined Keasey was trying to break into the home when the homeowner opened fire to defend his family.

Officials say Keasey was transported by air ambulance to Methodist hospital in Des Moines, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was discharged and taken into custody on charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and simple assault.

Officials say it doesn’t appear Keasey and the residents of the home had any relationship and this was an isolated incident.