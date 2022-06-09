ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — An Adair County homeowner shot and injured an alleged intruder early Thursday morning near Casey, according to the local sheriff’s office.

According to an online news release, a homeowner called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report that they had shot someone who tried to break into their home.

The suspect was taken from the scene by air ambulance with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect’s condition wasn’t released and their identity has not been confirmed. The homeowner was uninjured.

Authorities say the homeowner woke up to “strange noises” followed by the sound of breaking glass. The homeowner found the suspect trying to climb into his home through a broken window and opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times. The homeowner then called 911.

An hour before the shooting, Adair County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a crashed vehicle on Interstate 80 near Adair. No driver was found at the scene. The car was reported stolen out of Omaha.

Officers who were at that nearby scene were the first to arrive at the scene of the shooting. Authorities have not connected the shooting and the stolen car at this time.