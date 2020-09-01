Iowa homeowner fatally shoots man accused of break-in

PALO, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in eastern Iowa say a homeowner has shot and killed another man suspected of breaking into his home.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, when several people called 911 to report that a man was trying to break into homes in Palo.

The sheriff’s office says deputies had responded to the area when another caller reported that a man had broken into a home and threatened the people living there before the homeowner shot him.

Deputies and medics performed CPR on the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified him as 40-year-old Kevin Kawanzel Harris, of Cedar Rapids.

Latest Stories