The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) is actively working with counties along the Mississippi River to ensure communities have the necessary resources to prepare and respond to projected major flooding expected in the coming days.

“Counties all along the Mississippi River are gearing up for potential floods as water heads down the Mississippi,” said John Benson, HSEMD director, in a news release. “HSEMD is coordinating with our county emergency management partners to ensure they have the resources they need to protect their citizens and communities, including pumps, sandbags, up-to-date flood forecasts, and planning and technical assistance.”

Iowans who live along the Mississippi River are urged to prepare for possible flooding by having a plan to evacuate if necessary, packing an emergency kit with supplies for several days, staying informed about flood forecasts for their communities, and following information and guidance issued by local officials, the release says.

“The time to prepare is now and one of the most important things you can do is sign up for emergency alerts for your area through Alert Iowa or use another alerting tool such as a NOAA weather radio,” Benson said.

Iowans can sign up for Alert Iowa here.

HSEMD, along with local, state, and federal partners, will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide resources to impacted areas.

If impacted by flood waters, do not walk, drive, or swim and avoid bridges over fast-moving water, the release says.

For more information about flood safety and preparedness, visit here.