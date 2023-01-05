DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Windsor Heights and Des Moines on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Mark Gearhart, 36, is facing multiple charges related to the chase and the theft of the vehicle. He is charged with eluding, first-degree theft, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Criminal complaints in the case said that around 12:15 a.m. a Windsor Heights police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been stolen out of Clive on Dec. 24, 2022. The driver, later identified as Gearhart, refused to stop and led police into Des Moines on a chase reaching more than 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said Gearhart stopped the vehicle in the Franklin Avenue Library parking lot and ran from police. Officers continued chasing him on foot and a police K-9 tracked him down. Court documents said Gearhart had jumped into a 20-foot hole in an attempt to hide.

Police were able to take him into custody and he was booked into the Polk County Jail shortly after 3:00 a.m.