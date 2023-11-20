WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died early Sunday after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Wright County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Iowa Highway 17 near Eagle Grove, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The chase began after deputies tried to pull over Jose Casiano, 36, for allegedly driving erratically in Eagle Grove.

The ISP says Casiano refused to stop and fled at 130 miles per hour. Casiano failed to navigate a curve near 308th Street south of Eagle Grove and went into the ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car.

Casiano, of Webster City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.