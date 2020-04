DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa health officials have reported an additional 125 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Iowa, bringing the death toll to 27 and state total 1,270 positive COVID-19 cases.

The two deaths were reported in Linn County. One was an elderly person and one was an older adult.

There are still 115 Iowans being hospitalized, 476 who have recovered, and 27 total deaths.

The State Hygienic Lab and other labs have reported a total of 13, 703 negative cases in Iowa.