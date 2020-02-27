Iowa health officials monitoring 7 people for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The CDC is warning people of “significant disruptions” in their lives as the coronavirus continues to spread, and Iowa may be included in the outbreak.

Iowa public health officials said there are no confirmed cases in Iowa, but they are monitoring seven people for the coronavirus after they recently traveled to China.

They say they’re waiting on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make test kits available at the state level.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said they’re waiting to see test results before making any plans.

“The way that these patients could be managed would be based upon their clinical needs as well as public health issues, like if there were concerns about spreading to other people. We would balance those two things in determining where a patient would be best served, said Dr. Padati.

So far, the seven people being monitored have not shown symptoms of the virus, and Dr. Pedati says the risk of the virus in Iowa is low.