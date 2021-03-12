Iowa health officials expand visitation options for nursing homes

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape’s daughter, Lori Spencer, right, looks on, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. Nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19 can get hugs again from their loved ones, and indoor visits may be allowed for all residents, the government said Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in a step toward pre-pandemic normalcy (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa health officials have issued an updated guidance for nursing homes to safely expand visitation options during the COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency (PHE).

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident, or visitor, unless certain scenarios arise that would limit visitation:

Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated;

Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions; or

Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria for release from quarantine.

“Spending time with loved ones and seeing them in person is critical to overall well-being. This past year has been incredibly challenging and hard on older Iowans and their loved ones. This is great news and one more step closer to normal,” said Kelly Garcia, Director of the Department of Human Services and Department of Public Health interim director.

IDPH said the updated guidance also emphasizes that “compassionate care” visits should be allowed at all times, regardless of a resident’s vaccination status, the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate, or an outbreak.

Compassionate visits include visits for a resident whose health has sharply declined or is experiencing a significant change in circumstances.

Health officials said they will continue to recommend facilities, residents, and families adhere to the core principles of COVID-19 infection control, including maintaining physical distancing and conducting visits outdoors whenever possible.

They mention those principles continue to be the safest way to prevent the spread of the virus, particularly if either party hasn’t been fully vaccinated.