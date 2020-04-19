Iowa health officials announce 389 additional cases of COVID-19, along with one more death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 389 additional cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 2,902.

Saturday’s total number of cases for the coronavirus in Iowa was 2,513.

Health officials said that 261, or 67%, of Sunday’s 389 additional positive cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities.

They mention that includes over 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson Foods employees and over 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive, respectively.

Health officials have also confirmed one more death on Sunday, raising the total to 75 deaths.

The latest death is an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 that lived in Muscatine County.

Woodbury County announced seven new cases of the virus and the county has a total of 43 cases of COVID-19.

Harrison County is reporting one new case of the virus, bringing the county’s total to 13, while one person in Osceola County has recovered from COVID-19.

IDPH mentions that 198 are currently hospitalized and 1,171 people in the state have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state’s health department said there have been an additional 1,214 negative tests for a total of 21,648 negative tests as of April 19 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Health officials said that they have tested 24,550 people for COVID-19.

For the full list of counties in Siouxland that has at least one positive case of the virus, along with how many have recovered and died:

Woodbury: 43 confirmed

Harrison: 13 confirmed, 11 recovered

Plymouth: eight confirmed, three recovered

Sioux: seven confirmed, seven recovered

Crawford: six confirmed, five recovered, one death

Monona: seven confirmed, five recovered

Lyon: five confirmed, four recovered

Clay: three confirmed, two recovered

O’Brien: three confirmed, three recovered

Osceola: three confirmed, one recovered

Buena Vista: two confirmed, one recovered

Carroll: one confirmed, one recovered

Dickinson: one confirmed, zero recovered

The state has an updated dashboard that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa and includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county.

Iowa is also providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as the state’s epidemiological curve.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.