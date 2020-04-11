Iowa health officials announce 122 additional cases of COVID-19, first death in Crawford County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 122 additional positive cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 1,510 cases.

According to the IDPH, there were three more deaths in the state from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 34.

The three people that have died are an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 from Crawford County, an elderly adult from age 81 and over from Johnson County, and an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 in Madison County.

Health officials said the 122 new cases of the virus are:

Allamakee County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Black Hawk County: three adults (18-40 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Bremer County: one elderly adult (81+)

Buena Vista County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clayton County: one adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County: four middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Dallas County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Delaware County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County: seven adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Linn County: two adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), four older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County: four adults (18-40 years), nine middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Madison County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Marion County: one adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County: seven adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County: eight adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County: nine adults (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), five older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County: one adult (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years), six older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County: three adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Wapello County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County: two adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County: three middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

There have been an additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests as of April 11 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

IDPH said that 779 women and 731 men in the following age categories have COVID-19:

Child 0-17: 17

Adult 18-40: 480

Middle-aged Adult 41-60: 582

Older Adult 61-80: 349

Elderly Adult 81+: 82

Health officials said that 118 people are hospitalized and 585 are recovering.

Here’s the list of counties in the state in Siouxland that have at least one positive case of the virus:

Woodbury: 18

Harrison: 12

Sioux:7

Crawford: 6

Monona: 6

Plymouth: 4

O’Brien:3

Buena Vista: 2

Clay:2

Lyon: 2

Osceola: 2

Carroll: 1

Dickinson: 1

For more information on Iowa’s COVID-19 cases, go to the IDPH’s website by clicking here.

Also, there’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

