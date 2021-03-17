Iowa health officials: 38 more confirmed cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is alerting Iowans that there are 38 more confirmed cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant in the state.

IDPH said in a release that the increase in the number of variants being detected in the state is in part to the increased number of tests being done by the State Hygienic Lab (SHL). There were three in Iowa as of February 1.

Health officials are working with those with the U.K. variant so as to learn their exposures as well as to recommend mitigation measures, including isolating as IDPH and the CDC guidance states.

Even with the increase in the U.K. variant of COVID-19 in Iowa, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said that the current vaccines are effective against it but recommends following protective measures to slow the spread.

“Because current evidence shows the current vaccines are effective against the B.1.1.7 variant, it’s absolutely critical for Iowans to get the vaccine when one is made available to them. As viruses are known to change a bit over time and variants can sometimes be more easily transmissible, reaching herd immunity will be very important in reducing virus activity. Public health will continue to work with our partners at SHL to monitor these trends and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health protective measures,” Pedati said.

The emergence of new variants underscores that it remains critical for Iowans to continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you

For more information on vaccine eligibility and to find a provider in Iowa, click here.