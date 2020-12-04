Iowa health care workers, nursing homes to get first vaccines

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials say tens of thousands of health care workers, nursing home residents and staff will be the first people in Iowa to get COVID-19 vaccines, likely in the next few weeks.

Officials said Thursday that Iowa expects to receive 172,000 doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna over the next month, assuming they receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Iowa will use a portion of its initial allocation for health care workers, storing the vaccines at six health care sites across the state.

The state will reserve the rest for a federal program that will use pharmacies to vaccinate residents and employees at skilled nursing facilities across the state.