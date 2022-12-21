DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — As the seasonal flu continues circulating, there is good news. This year’s flu shot is a good match for the virus’ common strains according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bad news is just 32.3 percent of Iowans have gotten their flu shot this season according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

UnityPoint Health nurse practitioner Janae Brown said this year’s shot works better against Influenza B than Influenza A, which has been far more common.

She said while the shot is not perfect, getting it is better than leaving yourself unprotected against the flu. It reduces the likelihood you’ll get the virus. Even if you do get sick, your symptoms will likely be milder if you’re vaccinated.

“It is one of our few defenses,” Brown said. “So if you can give yourself a better chance of not getting the flu or having a lesser case of it and not needing to be in the hospital, do it.”

The shot takes about two weeks to become fully effective after someone receives it.

People can get the flu shot at several places including their doctor’s office or their local pharmacy. The Polk County Health Department also offers flu shots.