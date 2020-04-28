Iowa has 6,376 total cases of COVID-19, 2,164 of them have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 508 new cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of coronavirus cases is 6,376.

Health officials announced nine more deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 136.

The state’s health department said 2,164 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.

IDPH mentions that 39,823 people have been tested for the virus.

For more information, go to Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.

