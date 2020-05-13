Iowa gym owner is cited for defying coronavirus order

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP/KCRG-TV) — An Iowa gym owner is facing a misdemeanor charge after operating in defiance of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Bailey, owner of Custom Fitness in Cedar Rapids, received the citation Tuesday.

KCRG reports Cedar Rapids police saw several people working out inside the gym Tuesday morning, and that Bailey admitted ignoring Reynolds’ health emergency proclamation’

The order limits gyms in Linn and 21 other counties to one customer at a time by appointment.

Police say Bailey was issued a warning on Friday and the misdemeanor came after police received complaints from other businesses.

