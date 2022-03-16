WESTER COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The last of the snowfall is still melting in Iowa, but burn bans are already in place due to dangerously dry conditions leftover from last fall.

On Tuesday a burn ban was put into place covering Webster County. In the City of Fort Dodge open burning is prohibited most of the time, only with a few exceptions.

“Right now we have ten burn bans throughout the state – primarily in Western Iowa,” said Dan Wood, the Iowa State Fire Marshall. “Typically the fire departments, police, emergency managers all get together kind of put their heads together and decide to have a burn ban.”

The State Fire Marshall coordinates the paperwork and gets the word out.

At this time, bans are in place for Calhoun, Cherokee, Crawford, Mills, Monona, Warren, Webster and Woodbury.

“We’ve had a lot less moisture than the rest of the state going we’re back in the last year so there’s been several grass fires, not in the city of Fort Dodge but in the jurisdictions around us,” said Fort Dodge Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter, “We do have a dry areas in the city also so it is a concern for anybody doing any open burning it’s gonna be extremely hazardous.”

The open burn ban for Warren County was put in place on March 2 after the county’s fire chiefs were spending time putting out numerous grass fires. The ban is helpful, even in the City of Fort Dodge.

“It helps just for citizens to be aware of you know the wind hazard, the dry hazard for them not to do any open burning,” said Hergenreter. “I know people get anxious this time of year, you want to clean up yards and burn leaves and things like that so putting a burn ban is just an extra tool for us to do to reduce the hazards from this time of year.”