Iowa governor signs state’s redistricting plan into law

Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference on COVID-19 in Iowa on Sept. 2, 2021. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed the state’s redistricting plan into law, finalizing the once-in-a-decade task complicated this year by late U.S. Census data that pushed the state past constitutional deadlines.

Reynolds announced Thursday night she had signed legislation redrawing the legislative and congressional districts.

The Iowa Legislature on Oct. 28 passed a redistricting plan created by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. It was the second set of maps after Iowa Senate Republicans rejected the first plan drawn by the LSA on Oct. 5.

The redistricting process was delayed this year because census data came in later than usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.