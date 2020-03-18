Iowa Governor Reynolds signs bill expanding roles for physician assistants

FILE – in this April 26, 2019 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaks to reporters following a meeting in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Felons would be required to repay restitution to victims before they could get their voting right restored under a bill passed by the Iowa Senate. Earlier Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Reynolds for the first time indicated support for the measure. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed SF 2357, a bill that will expand the roles of physician assistants in the state, enabling them to better serve patients.

“Enabling physician assistants to better serve the health care needs of Iowans will result in better care in a more timely fashion. As the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the strains it will place on our health care system, this will be yet another tool in our arsenal,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The bill makes changes that are related to the practice of a physician assistant by allowing for full prescriptive rights, legal protections similar to other health care professions, the ability to be reimbursed by Medicaid and a range of other changes that’s designed to better enable them to serve patients.

SF 2357 is an act relating to the licensure and practice of physician assistants.