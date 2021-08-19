Gov. Reynolds lashes back at Biden threat of action on masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is lashing out at President Joe Biden after he ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states including Iowa that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says in a letter to Reynolds that her ban on mask mandates in schools is needlessly placing students, families and educators at risk.

Reynolds says she’ll fight the federal government in court if need be, saying Iowa has led in the effort to keep children in school. Iowa’s virus spread is accelerating with a seven-day moving average of new cases at 813, the highest level since early February.