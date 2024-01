DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be hosting a public budget hearing on Wednesday.

The annual state budget forum will start at 2 p.m.

Iowans interested in participating in the forum without being able to make it in person can participate digitally.

Members of the public who are interested in participating are asked to RSVP with Molly Severn by 12 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information on how to participate, email her at Molly.Severn@governor.iowa.org.