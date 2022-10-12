DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declared October 17 through 21 will now be known as Wood Products Week.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the week is intended to highlight the uses and products of Iowa’s 2.8 million acres of hardwood forests. The release also stated that the week supports people who carry on the tradition of stewardship of these natural resources for several generations.

The release noted that the growing forests in Iowa and the Midwest help to clean the air, and water, conserve soil and energy resources, provide wildlife habitat, and make communities more pleasant to live and work. Additionally, the wood from the forests is recyclable, durable, and energy efficient while providing paper, wood, fuel, and other wood products.

The forest in Iowa provides economic development opportunities for 158,000 private woodland owners, according to the release.

The release stated that Iowa is internationally known for its high-quality black walnut trees, which are prized for their use as a veneer and their unique color.

For additional information about recycling and wood products week, visit the DNR website.