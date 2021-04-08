Gov. Reynolds declines to help house migrant children

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. Iowa is planning to use millions of dollars in federal pandemic funds on a long-term plan to improve data management across state agencies, a second information technology project that may not fit the purpose of the aid. State and federal auditors this week told Iowa’s executive branch to return millions of dollars to the state’s $1.25 billion coronavirus relief fund that have been spent on new accounting and human resources software. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has rejected a federal request to accept migrant children into the state, saying the need to find homes for them “is the president’s problem.”



Reynolds told WHO radio on Tuesday that her priority is the health and safety of Iowans and that the state doesn’t have facilities to house migrant children for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Reynolds’ stand on accepting immigrant children contrasts with her willingness to accept refugees coming into the United States in 2019 when then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving states the right to refuse to take refugees.



Reynolds was among more than 30 governors who said they would.