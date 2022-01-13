DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds canceled official activities Thursday and Friday due to an illness but her spokesman said she tested negative for COVID-19.

Reynolds was absent from the Condition of the Guard address Thursday morning in the Iowa House by Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ben Corell.

Alex Murphy, the governor’s spokesman, says Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg would attend the speech as well as a later event and sign a proclamation at the Iowa Capitol.

Murphy noted all other events were canceled for Thursday and Friday. Reynolds has been vaccinated and received a booster shot.