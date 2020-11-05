Iowa governor announces coronavirus ad campaign as state passes 1,800 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHBF/AP) — Iowa hit 1,801 deaths due to COVID-19 as Governor Kim Reynolds held a news conference Thursday to celebrate Republican successes in the recent election and update her mitigation strategy.

“I think the election reflects that Iowans somewhat agree with how we have handled not only COVID-19 but conservative fiscally responsible decisions that have been made,” Reynolds said while also congratulating her “good friend Joni Ernst, who won one of the most hard-fought and expensive Senate races in the country.”

As for the update on mitigation as deaths in the state climb, Reynolds announced she will institute a media campaign to encourage people to take action to reduce the state’s surging number of coronavirus infections — but will not impose any mandates or enforce new rules.

Reynolds said that the success of Republican candidates in the general election was proof that most Iowans support her decision to not require masks and quickly end most restrictions on businesses.

“Iowans validated the direction of our state,” she said.

The media campaign in expected to begin next week and would include newspaper, television and radio advertising.

Reynolds spoke on a day when there were 4,562 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 20 more deaths.

Overall, 1,005,597 Iowans have been tested, 140,832 positive tests have been records and 97,968 Iowans have recovered.

And again, 1,801 Iowans have died.

Watch a replay of the news conference below.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

