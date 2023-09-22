DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Friday that the state’s top corporate tax rate will drop from 8.4% to 7.1% for tax year 2024.

A tax law passed in 2022 lowered the corporate tax rate gradually to a flat 5.5% for all companies.

The law states that when Iowa collects more than $700 million in corporate income tax receipts a year, the top corporate tax rate will be reduced.

In fiscal year 2023, those receipts were more than $838 million which caused a drop of 15.5% in the rate. The state is ahead of its projected schedule for the rate decreases.

The governor’s office said the rate was not projected to drop to this level until later than tax year 2027.