Gov. Reynolds to address Iowa on COVID-19

DES, MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds plans to address the state of Iowa live Monday evening to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic. This is as Iowa sees cases, deaths and hospitalization numbers climb to daily record highs.

The governor plans to deliver an address starting at 6:05 p.m. and lasting about 10 minutes, according to a news release from her office.

The release says the governor will address: “the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts, as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.”

Reynold’s address will be streamed live in this story.