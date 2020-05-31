Iowa Gov. Reynolds releases statement supporting Polk County Supervisors’ 9 p.m. curfew

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement on Sunday evening after Polk County initiated a 9 p.m. CDT curfew.

“For the past two days, thousands of Iowans gathered together in our Capital City to peacefully and respectfully protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the societal injustices it represents. But each of the past two days, those responsible protests have been overshadowed by violence that threatens lives and our community. Violence, in any form, is unacceptable, and must come to an end. I support Polk County’s decision to implement a 9:00 p.m. curfew. I am grateful for the respectful and restrained way in which the Des Moines Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol have approached the situation this weekend. Senseless acts of violence do nothing to rectify injustice or fix problems. I encourage all Polk County residents to follow this curfew, stay at home, and do their part to stop the violence that has disrupted the lives of so many over the last couple of days.” From Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

According to KCAU 9’s sister station, WHO-TV, the curfew will be in effect starting from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors said the curfew is mandatory and is effective immediately.

The curfew is due to the outbreak of violent protests in the last two days in Des Moines.

The protests are taking place in Des Moines and all across the United States are over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

He died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.

